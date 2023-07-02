Jackass Forever Star Says New Movie "Was Kind of A Bummer"

Last year's Jackass Forever marked the fourth movie in the gross-out comedy franchise. After over ten years without a new movie in the series, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa being the previous entry in 2013, it came as a surprise to fans of the MTV staple that it even got made. While there was some new blood brought into the cast for Jackass Forever, most of the classic pranksters from the series would return including the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, and more. For some of the starts involved though, the making of Jackass Forever was one that has lasting memories...not all good.

"This last Jackass movie... it was kind of a bummer, man," Steve-O told NME in a new interview. One scene in particular soured his feelings on the movie, when star Johnny Knoxville was flipped in the air by a bull and given a brain injury. He adds, "It's not fun to watch Knoxville get hit in the head any more. I wrote this text to the whole cast that day, thanking Knoxville for the sacrifices he's made for this team, and also begging that he stops with the brain trauma. It was one of my more serious and sincere messages."

The performer even had ill-feelings about his own work in the movie, noting that we wish one in particular was "at a higher level." Steve-O noted that the stunt he performed with musician Machine Gun Kelly, where they competed against each other so as not to get slapped by giant hands into a pool, wasn't his favorite. He also revealed a scene they shot together that has been buried.

"We did something that was deemed 'not hip-hop friendly,'" Steve-O told the outlet. "We both shaved our pubic hair, and I mixed it together and rolled a joint of pure pubic hair. Then we both smoked it: I don't think that ever saw the light of day! The powers-that-be at Bad Boy Records were like: 'Yo dude, we don't smoke dude's pubes over here.'"

Since the release of Jackass Forever there's been no confirmation one way or the other about the franchise's future. A report previously revealed that a new TV series was in the works for Paramount+ but no movement on that or another movie has been confirmed as of this writing.