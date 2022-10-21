Jake Gyllenhaal's Prophet Movie Gets New Writer

The long-awaited Prophet movie has landed a new writer. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that 300 and Atomic Blonde writer Kurt Johnstad has been tapped to write the latest incarnation of the script. Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow alum Marc Guggenheim wrote the project's original script. Prophet will star Jake Gyllenhaal as the titular character, with Extraction's Sam Hargrave lined up to direct. The film is based on John Prophet, the character created by Rob Liefeld, originally debuting in his Youngblood series in the early 1990s, before leading his own solo title.

Prophet follows a man who volunteers for a German experiment near the end of World War II in order to feed his family. After a bombing buries him alive and traps him underground for 20 years, he reawakens in 1965 to a world that has moved on without him. His daughter now resents him while KGB agents are after him to create new super-soldiers from his blood.

When will the Prophet movie come out?

While Prophet does not currently have a release date, Liefeld recently teased to ComicBook.com that news regarding the project was moving together. In particular, Liefeld praised Hargrave, Gyllenhaal, and Guggenheim's work surrounding the film, even as it's still in the early stages.

"Here's the deal: Sam Hargrave's still on board. Jake Gyllenhaal still completely engaged," Liefeld told ComicBook.com in an interview last month. "Jake has come on as a producer. The draft that is being completed right now is a polish of the second act. There was one sequence that was added, that everyone was like 'How did we never think of that?' Prophet is like...I wish I could share the screenplay with everybody. It's that old adage: if it's not on the page, it's not on the screen. Marc Guggenheim, his draft got us Sam Hargrave, got us Jake Gyllenhaal. That's how good the paper is....But we always knew, Jake was always making Road House right now. Sam was never going to be done with Extraction 2, even a year ago, there was an additional 13, 14 months. So we're extremely excited. In the business of movies, you just hope that your important contributors stay on board, and as of today, Jake is fully engaged, giving notes, taking meetings, shaping the movie, and Sam is in his free time away from Extraction 2, has continued to shape it. I am super excited, I don't want to jinx it, but it is a big deal."

