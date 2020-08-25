Rob Liefeld Teases Casting Possibilities for Prophet Movie

✖

The development of Marc Guggenheim's screenplay for Prophet, the forthcoming movie based on Rob Liefeld's comic book property, seems like it has been pretty quick. During the course of the pandemic, fans learned that the movie wa shappening, that Guggenheim was involved -- and now, that his first draft is finished and visions of casting calls are dancing in Liefeld's head. Sharing a copy of the script cover, Liefeld said that the casting possibilities have his head spinning -- although whether that's just him coming up with ideas, or potential casting choices indicated in the script or in conversations with Guggenheim and producers, isn't yet clear.

Either way, Liefeld appears as excited to get down to business and get the movie made as the fans, who have been bearing rumors of a Prophet movie for years now, are. The veteran artist, writer, and editor recently said that he would like to see Jake Gyllenhaal join the film.

You can see the post below.

Liefeld also commented on why Guggenheim is the perfect fit for Prophet. "John Prophet's story takes a huge twist, a huge turn and Marc is super talented," Liefeld said. "As you know when they told me that we had secured him, Marc was in very competitive position. A lot of people wanted to hire Marc and take his services away, and Studio 8, who's producing the movie, stepped up and secured Marc. When people ask me why I'm so excited about him. Look, the modern comic book television show was formed by Arrow...That show begat Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, you know, on and on and on.

"Marc gets it. He came from comics. Obviously very talented guy. Super excited that he's on board. Super excited that we can share it with the world now. 'Cause now, like I said, Marc and I had several meetings. He walked me through his vision of the movie. And here's what I'll tell you. I don't have to prepare some sort of apology speech or go on an apology tour. I can tell you, I'm excited! Marc is doing great work. And I'm very hopeful. Prophet's got a big sci-fi spectacle. It's very much science fiction, but he has super powers like so many people."

The comic centers on John Prophet, a homeless man in the '40s, who volunteered to be experimented on by Dr. Horatio Wells, a time-traveling scientist from the future who used DNA-enhancing methods to transform Prophet into a super-soldier. Originally engineered for evil, Wells had a change of heart and reset Prophet, but after being placed into stasis for decades and awakened by Youngblood, he mistook them as enemies, leading to him becoming the team's antagonist in his first appearance.

