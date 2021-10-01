Sean Connery Trends As James Bond Fans Debate Their Favorite 007

James Bond fans are debating the best 007 actor and Sean Connery is the heavy favorite so far. With No Time To Die so close to release, Bond is at the top of mind for a lot of theater-goers. LADbible helped stoke these fires with their question on Twitter. There are just so many choices to make with this one. Connery of course was going to garner some support. Pierce Brosnan has also accelerated in popularity too. Daniel Craig got some love as the current face of 007. Roger Moore also needs to be mentioned on any list concerning the character. So, the discussion is on and hopping. (Also, humorously, some fans are resurfacing an old letter that Connery wrote to Apple CEO Steve Jobs a long time ago.) Check out some of the best posts down below.

Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan posted a tribute on Instagram after the legend’s passing, “Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic footsteps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor, and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. You were loved by the world and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace.”

