Paul Giamatti wants to play a James Bond villain if you could in his career. The beloved actor sat down with GQ to talk about all of his iconic roles. During their conversation, the topic of playing a 007 bad guy came up. The star would love nothing more than to preen in front of the next man wear that tuxedo. Now, there's been no announcement of another James Bond film just yet. But, if the producers are looking for someone to be menacing across from their perspective protagonist, they know where to go. For Giamatti he just like a animal sidekick of some kind and a wild accent. Any of those things fall into place, and he'll be a happy camper. Check out his wishlist moment down below.

"I'd want an accent of some kind. I'd definitely want an accent. It'd be nice to have an animal with me of some kind," Giamatti admitted. "Not necessarily a cat, but something. Any animal, maybe. Not a parrot or something. Something real. I don't know. An accent, though, of some kind I'd have to have. A guy who's all in fur coats and stuff like that? Be great."

Tons Of Actors Want To Be A Bond Villain

Unfortunately for Giamatti, he's going to have to get in line to play the next James Bond villain. Recently successions Brian Cox revealed that he's always wanted to be a villain in the 007 franchise as well. While he appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the legendary actor explained why he signed on to be in 007: Road to a Million. He thought this was his big chance to be a Bond villain and the way he was right, just not how he expected. That queue to be the next bad guy in a 007 movie has to be a mile long.

"Well, you see, I thought it was the new James Bond film. Finally, they're getting me in a James Bond movie. I said, 'Of course.' There was no script and there was no James Bond movie. So, I'm doing this reality show. For years, I've wanted to be a James Bond villain and I thought this was my moment. But, It wasn't. It was fun, it was great fun. I love bossing people around. So, that's what I did."

Finding The Next James Bond

There's one small problem with being the next Bond villain, you have to have a new James Bond first. Franchise producer Barbara Broccoli spoke to Empire Magazine about their search for the next 007. Right now, there's no one in the running because the producers and creative team are looking for someone to sign on for at least a decade. Anticipate a major shift for the 007 franchise the next time you see a James Bond movie on the big screen.

"When you change the actor you have to reimagine the direction the film's gonna go in," Broccoli revealed. "When you hire an actor, you're hoping you're going to spend a decade at least with them and make four or five or six films with them. So you have to think through, 'what is the trajectory? What is that actor going to bring? How are you going to move the series into another direction?'"

"It's not just flicking through Spotlight and saying, 'Oh, there's a guy who's 6'1,'" Broccoli added. "We're going to take our time. We want to get a sense of where we want to go with the series and we want to do that before we bring anybody else on. We'll start the process probably with [writers] Rob [Wade] and Neil [Purvis] and we'll see where we go!"

