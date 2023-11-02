Project 007 Game Tonally Closer to Daniel Craig Films Than Roger Moore's

Project 007 has gotten a few new details, including what we can expect from it tonally. James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in all of fiction courtesy of the character's extensive history across film, gaming, and literature. He is often portrayed as being the epitome of cool with endless charm, expensive clothing, unique gadgets, and the ability to always come out on top and complete his mission. After 25 movies, the character has stood the test of time and remained relevant, but the next era of Bond remains a bit of a mystery. Daniel Craig's era took a more grounded approach over the more fantastical and campy films prior to his tenure, but it's unclear where things will go from here as work supposedly hasn't really begun on Bond 26 yet.

We do know, however, a tiny bit about Project 007, the first AAA Bond game in over a decade that is being developed by Hitman developer IO Interactive. Edge Magazine (via GamesRadar) got to go visit the studio recently and while they didn't get anything super massive, there are some interesting new tidbits for fans to mull over. Perhaps most notably, Project 007 will have a tone that more closely resembles the grittier Daniel Craig films than the more lighthearted romps of Roger Moore. On top of that, it was described as 'the ultimate spycraft fantasy,' and is expected to have more scripted moments than IO's Hitman games, so don't expect that big endless sandbox levels (or at least maybe not quite to the degree of Hitman). Whether or not it will be totally linear is up in the air, but given Bond's focus on spectacle and elaborate setpieces, it makes sense to have more on rails moments than Hitman.

Despite the comparisons to other Bond actors, IO Interactive will not be beholden to any James Bond films. Historically, the games use an actor from the films and may even try to directly adapt one of them. IO Interactive has been given total freedom to make both its own original story, but also utilize its own James Bond which may very well be the first time that has happened in an AAA Bond game since they started using the likenesses of the actors.