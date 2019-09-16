Bond 25: No Time to Die Reveals New Look at Iconic Aston Martin

It’s unclear exactly what the future holds for Daniel Craig’s James Bond in No Time to Die, but at least we know he will be traveling in style. On Monday, the official 007 Twitter account shared official photos of three iconic Aston Martin cars, which are being used during the film’s shoot in Matera, Italy. You can check them out below.

There is, of course, an amusing irony to these photos, as previous reports indicated that amateur videos of the Aston Martin filming a chase scene were removed from social media by MGM. But either way, at least these photos give fans a pretty sleek look at how the iconic car will be used in the new film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No Time to Die will see Craig once again reprise his role as the iconic superspy, potentially for the last time. The film will follow Bond as he has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, and Rami Malek.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-wrote the script, explained in a previous interview. “I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

“I just want to make sure that when they get those pages through, that Lashana, Léa and Ana open them and go, ‘I can’t wait to do that.’” Waller-Bridge revealed. “As an actress, I very rarely had that feeling early in my career. That brings me much pleasure, knowing that I’m giving that to an actress.”

“When I saw [Craig’s] Bond for the first time, there was a wryness to his performance that I really loved,” Waller-Bridge added. “So, I was really excited about writing dialogue for him. I mean, the script was there. It’s already there. I think it’s unfair to say that I’m writing the script.”

What do you think of the newest No Time to Die photos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

No Time to Die is expected to debut on April 8, 2020.