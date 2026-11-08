James Bond Casting Report Reveals When the Next 007 Will Be Announced, & It’s Soon

It feels like we’ve been . It hasn’t actually been that long, but with all the names constantly being thrown around as contenders, it’s hard to keep track after a while. And now two new names have entered the ring alongside Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden, and Callum Turner: . The good news, though, is that according to industry insiders, we should be discovering who the next Bond is within the next two weeks.

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Deadline reported two days ago that new names, Pattinson and Hoult, were entering the mix, making the fight for the role even tougher. Amazon, however, has remained quiet, neither confirming nor denying anything, though industry insider Justin Kroll says that it was actually O’Connor who was the last-minute addition, while Pattinson and Hoult had always been in consideration. The final screen tests were set to happen in October, but were moved because of scheduling conflicts among the final five actors. And while nothing has been officially confirmed, as has always been the case with these particular rumors, Kroll says the final announcement will be here before Thanksgiving.

Fans Certainly Have Their Favorite Pick for Bond

So little context on how all this went down, while Hoult and Patz were the last to be reported, my source says they were always in the final four tests and O’Connor was 11th hour addition. Expect a decision before thanksgiving https://t.co/NZPAU8lW0e — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) November 7, 2026

Given that previous Bond actors include Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and Daniel Craig, it’s no surprise fans have strong feelings about who should take over the role for the franchise’s next iteration. Tons of names have entered the race over the last few years, from Idris Elba to Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Jacob Elordi. And industry insiders have been all over every crumb and theory, with Jeff Snieder saying, “Heard the same rumor. First it was down to seven, then three. Now ‘they may have found their guy.’ Who knows at this point? But for some reason, I don’t think it’s any of the so-called frontrunners, including the Aussie…,”

Now that Pattinson has publicly been thrown into the race, he’s quickly become the fan favorite pick, though some fans are convinced that he and Hoult are actually auditioning for a different, though no less important role, with one saying, “You know I could almost see Pattinson and Hoult testing to be the Bond villain against one of the other three.” Considering Pattinson’s proven prowess at playing weirdos (The Boy and the Heron, anyone?), this theory could definitely hold water, though it’s much more likely that he’s gunning for Bond, and the same goes for Hoult, who has seemingly been gunning for this role for years. Some fans, however, are holding out hope that a relative unknown will come from the shadows to take the role, effectively laying the groundwork for an entirely new take on Bond. But at least now, we hopefully won’t have to wait much longer to find out who got the pick.