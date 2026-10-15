Denis Villeneuve Reveals the Real Reason He Made Dune: Part Three, And Why He Needed Bond Next

With the one-two punch of 2021’s Dune and 2024’s Dune: Part Two, director Denis Villeneuve pulled off the impossible. Not only had he adapted the “unfilmable” novel of Frank Herbert into a more than five-hour epic adaptation, but he’d created a blockbuster franchise out of a dense series that was long considered almost too weird for mainstream audiences. Over a billion dollars and fifteen Oscar nominations later, it’s clear that the two Dune movies are a cultural phenomenon, especially as anticipation builds for this December’s Dune: Part Three.

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Speaking in a new interview with Empire about the upcoming film, Villeneuve opened up about the big differences in the new movie from what came before it and the real reason why. Villeneuve offered a very candid reason for why he decided to make the third film, noting that it wasn’t out of nostalgia for the experience of the first two but rather that he was “tired of it.” He added, “I want to make sure that I will be severe with the material. That I will not be complacent…I thought, ‘When it’s done, I need a very powerful rocket to pull me away from Arrakis.’ , I said: ‘Okay, this is what I need.’”

Denis Villeneuve Reveals Biggest Difference in Dune: Part Three

Though Dune: Part Two may have ended in such a way that it seemed like the next story would start immediately with Paul’s holy war, the new film will instead leap ahead seventeen years, arriving at a point where Paul has fully become the Emperor of the galaxy with a wake of tyranny left behind him. Villeneuve noted that he wanted to make a movie that “the same DNA” as the other Dune films, but was “a very different movie” with “different pacing.”

“We are back with the same characters, but this time the world has totally changed,” Villeneuve added. “Their psyches, their perspective on reality, have totally changed, and Paul is living with the burden of what he created, trying to find a way out of this spiral of violence.”

It’s surprising to hear Villeneuve note that, after spending more than half a decade bringing the world of Dune to life with the first two movies, the feelings that he found himself experiencing afterward proved to be the right mentality to tell the next story in the series. That said, it’s also surprising to hear a director of his caliber become so candid, specifically that he’s “tired of it.” On the whole, it’s a level of honesty that franchise filmmakers rarely express, especially if it’s to indicate how their feelings have influenced the next movie as well.

It’s also worth noting that Villeneuve’s tease about taking on the next James Bond movie doesn’t really reveal anything about what the film might look like, but at least indicates his feelings. Calling the film a “very powerful rocket” that will pull him away from Dune, though, at least indicates that it could very well be a very different tone than what he’s been working with the past few years. Will his take on Bond push the franchise away from the grim and gritty days of Daniel Craig’s version? That doesn’t seem like a wrong guess right now.