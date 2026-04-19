5 More Actors Who’d Make the Perfect Next James Bond

The James Bond franchise’s eponymous spy is one of the most iconic movie characters of all time, and many fans are clamoring to know which actor will be cast in the role next. Since 1962, Eon Productions’ James Bond movies have been the gold standard of the spy genre. The James Bond movies boast incredible action scenes, stylish vehicles, and an effortlessly cool protagonist whose work for British Intelligence has made him a pop culture icon. Many actors have played the role over the years, some for only a movie or two, and others with tenures that span multiple decades.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s time playing James Bond came to an end, prompting speculation over who would serve as his replacement. With no news as yet regarding which actor will play James Bond in future movies, fancasting has run rampant, with countless names being floated as contenders to play the fictional spy. There are a handful of actors who seem absolutely perfect for the role, as it’s easy to see the qualities they possess that make them exemplary candidates for the next James Bond.

5) Harris Dickinson

One of the actors rumored to be on the James Bond shortlist is Harris Dickinson, a rising British star who has starred in movies such as The King’s Man, Triangle of Sadness, The Iron Claw, and Babygirl. Dickinson is 29 years old, which would make him a relatively young Bond, especially as his fresh-faced appearance makes him seem far younger than the actors previously cast in the role. The King’s Man is perhaps our best glimpse to date as to what we could expect from Dickinson as Bond, and it’s proof enough that he could potentially be the perfect choice to play the next iteration of the spy.

4) Paapa Essiedu

Paapa Essiedu could be the perfect choice to play the next James Bond, which would make him the first Black actor to take on the character. His casting as Snape in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot shows that Essiedu is willing to tackle roles in major franchises, but it’s his previous credits that really outline what he could bring to the table as the next James Bond. Essiedu has played roles across multiple genres and is capable of injecting nuance and depth into characters, even in relatively minor roles. This would undoubtedly allow him to bring something new to the role of James Bond should he be cast as the next 007.

3) Tom Hopper

Perhaps best known for his place in The Umbrella Academy‘s cast, Tom Hopper isn’t the most obvious candidate for the next Bond, but he’s subtly perfect for the role. Hopper’s career has seen him feature in a variety of roles across many genres, and the British actor’s impressive physicality and experience in action-heavy projects make him a natural fit for the Bond franchise. While his name isn’t one that’s regularly linked to the role of James Bond, his rugged good looks and career experience make him a surprisingly perfect fit.

2) Jacob Elordi

James Bond might be a quintessentially British character, but George Lazenby once delivered a great performance in the role. It could be time for another Australian to step into 007’s neatly-tailored suit in the form of Jacob Elordi, one of Hollywood’s most bankable male stars. Elordi’s name has been linked to the role in various rumors over recent years, and his casting in the next James Bond movie would undoubtedly be an incredibly popular choice. In terms of charisma, Elordi is a natural fit for the role, making him a potentially perfect James Bond casting.

1) Aidan Turner

Aidan Turner is perhaps best known as the title character in the great period TV show Poldark, or as the dwarf Kili in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, but he’s also a perfect candidate to take over as James Bond. The Irish actor might not be British, but he has exactly the sort of brooding charisma that would lend itself perfectly to the iconic spy. He has experience in many different genres and has proven he’s capable in action-based roles, and in terms of looks and acting ability he’s perhaps one of the best potential castings for the next James Bond.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!