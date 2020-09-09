James Bond: Halle Berry Says Failed Jinx Spinoff Was "Ahead of Its Time"

✖

Halle Berry says that the failed James Bond Jinx spinoff was way ahead of its time in a new interview. Filmgoers of a certain age will remember her character from Die Another Day. She was immediately one of the reasons to go see the film in theaters. In a new conversation with Variety, Berry says that the movie’s producers had big plans in mind for Jinx. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were pushing for a spinoff and all that came with that. But, in the end, MGM wasn’t feeling like paying the $80 million to get the Jinx movie rolling. It would be hard to argue with Berry now that this would have been a smart move. She was one of the most recognizable stars of the era and a massive draw. From here in the future, signing her up for her own spinoff series sounds like a no-brainer. But things were different back in 2002.

“It was very disappointing,” Berry explained. “It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star. They just weren’t sure of its value. That’s where we were then.”

Filming Die Another Day proved to be enough excitement for the actress. Berry visited The Tonight Show earlier this year and told Jimmy Fallon that her co-star actually ended up saving her life.

"I was doing a scene with Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day, and I was supposed to be all sexy and, like, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it. He had to get up and do the Heimlich," she recalled. ”So not sexy, so not sexy…You should've seen it. James Bond knows how to Heimlich. He was there for me, and he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world."

While everyone is remembering the older Bond movies, the fate of No Time To Die has been left up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. Back in March, the film got pushed to November and MGM released this statement about it.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," the official James Bond Twitter account wrote. "The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."

