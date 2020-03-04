No Time to Die Release Pushed Back to November

Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak around the world, the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die has been delayed several months. The 25th 007 installment, which will be Daniel Craig‘s final outing as Bond, has been pushed from its April 10th release back to November 25th, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. This is a massive delay on the part of MGM, Eon, and Universal, but the hope is that it will allow for a bigger global release.

The global box office has taken a major hit since the coronavirus outbreak began earlier this year. China is the second biggest box office market in the world, and the closure of theaters throughout the country has been a blow to the industry as a whole.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” wrote a tweet from the official James Bond Twitter account. “The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020.”

November has long been a big month for Bond movies, with most of the Craig and Pierce Brosnan era films choosing that late release window. It’s also worth noting that Craig starred in one of November 2019’s biggest hits, Knives Out, from director Rian Johnson.

The biggest box office competition for No Time to Die will now become Disney’s next animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon, which opens on the same day. Also hitting theaters on Thanksgiving week are King Richard and The Happiest Season.

