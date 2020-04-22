Halle Berry Reveals She Almost Died While Filming James Bond Movie

✖

Halle Berry revealed that she almost died while filming a James Bond film. The actress starred opposite of Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day. One scene that was supposed to be steamy turned out to be anything but. She told the story of how her co-star had to save her life after an incident with a fig went awry. Jimmy Fallon was way too entertained by the tale during his at-home-edition of The Tonight Show. The Academy Award winner was just the latest person to visit during this period of social isolation. Originally, most of these shows were supposed to be closing up shop during the shutdown, but as the weeks stretched on, it became clear that people wanted some new material to watch every night.

"I was doing a scene with Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day, and I was supposed to be all sexy and, like, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it. He had to get up and do the Heimlich," she remembered. ”So not sexy, so not sexy…You should've seen it. James Bond knows how to Heimlich. He was there for me, and he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world."

Bond fans are well aware by now that the blockbuster No Time to Die has delayed several months. The next Bond installment won’t hit theaters until November 25th of this year. In fact, the film was originally supposed to release over a week ago. MGM, Eon, and Universal are hoping that a big tentpole film like No Time to Die will be a huge draw as people warm to the idea of visiting the theater again. It wouldn’t be the only blockbuster from this summer to get pushed. Marvel has had to do some shuffling, along with Disney’s output and the latest entry in the Fast Saga. MGM’s statement about the film is below:

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," the official James Bond Twitter account wrote. "The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."

Are you pumped to see the next Bond installment in the fall? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.