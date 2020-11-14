John Boyega Responds to James Bond Fan (and Letitia Wright) Casting Suggestions

✖

Black Panther star Letitia Wright thinks that Star Wars actor John Boyega would make a great James Bond. When asked about it, the Rise of Skywalker lead said that he would be more than open to the idea. This isn’t the first time the idea of a Black Bond has been floated in recent years, but the idea of Boyega taking up the mantle got fans excited. After his time with Star Wars it didn’t sound like he was as enthused with the prospect of signing on for another big series so soon. But, Bond is an entirely different ball of wax from his comments to MTV News this week. He and Wright both had interviews with the outlet where they explained where they were coming from. With Daniel Craig stepping off of the role, it only makes sense to really energize audiences next time out. You can count the Star Wars actor in if the offers on the table.

Boyega said, “Hey, listen. [With] Steve McQueen directing, let’s do this. We could show them something different. We still bring that sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But, we could do something with that.”

.@JohnBoyega as #JamesBond? @letitiawright can see it! 👀 The two #SmallAxe stars weighed in on what they could see Boyega bringing to the legendary 007 mantle: pic.twitter.com/ucjblLcJhR — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) November 12, 2020

“I’d say Boyega because I know he would love it, you know? Daniel is the, he’s the, ‘Do the work and stay behind…You know he likes to stay low key,” Wright explained. “So, that’s too much. He can still play Bond too. But, I know John Boyega would just, yeah.”

When the idea of Idris Elba playing the spy gathered some steam in years past, some people bristled at the idea of him playing James Bond. But, he told Vanity Fair that it was a bit disheartening to be counted out solely on the basis of skin color.

“You just get disheartened, when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be,’” Elba explained last year. “And it really turns out to be the color of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”

“James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey,” he explained in the interview. “Of course, if someone said to me ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, Yeah! That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond.”

Would you like to see John Boyega become James Bond? Let us know in the comments!