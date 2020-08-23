James Bond: New Look at Rami Malek's No Time to Die Villain

✖

In a better world, we already would have seen No Time to Die, the next installment in the James Bond franchise. The movie is expected to be released sometime next summer, but there's still no word on exactly what's happening with the movie after it was originally pushed back to November of this year. There hasn't been a lot of information about the movie lately, but the film's Instagram account did just treat fans to a new look at Rami Malek as the film's villain, Safin.

"Are you ready to meet Safin (Rami Malek) in NO TIME TO DIE?," the 007 account wrote. You can check out the post below:

This isn't the first look as Malek in the role. We also got a cool glimpse of his character back in February. At the beginning of the year, Malek spoke about his character and referred to him as "unique" and "complex" and hinted at what it's like to face off against Daniel Craig's James Bond.

“He’s quite unique,” Malex explained. "He’s very complex. Daniel [Craig] calls him ‘misunderstood.’ But I had the most extraordinary time going head-to-head with [Craig]. He is a consummate professional. What was really special about that is, you see these movies, and I love the Bond films, but on day one, going out, on stage, on set, in front of the lens…I actually got a Broadway version, sitting in the front seat, watching Bond do it firsthand. It took me a second to step back and go, ‘What’s my first line again?'”

The cast of No Time to Die will also include Daniel Craig in the titular role, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-wrote the script, explained in a previous interview. “I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

“When I saw his Bond for the first time, there was a wryness to his performance that I really loved,” Waller-Bridge added. “So, I was really excited about writing dialogue for him. I mean, the script was there. It’s already there. I think it’s unfair to say that I’m writing the script.”

For now, No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on November 20th.

