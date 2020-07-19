James Bond: No Time to Die Rumored for Summer 2021 Delay

✖

Earlier this year, No Time to Die was one of the first blockbusters delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially pushed back to November, one reputable James Bond fansite is claiming the studio is considering mulling over another delay for the Daniel Craig. According to MI6 HQ, MGM and Universal are currently considered pushing No Time to Die back to Summer 2021.

Furthermore, the report says the studios are not considering a potential VOD release for No Time to Die as they're fully dedicated to sending the movie to theaters, even if it takes a considerable amount of time for theaters to reopen in a post-coronavirus world.

As of now, the one major release No Time to Die would have to compete with this November is Black Widow from Marvel Studios, should the outfit decide to hold strong on that release date. Next summer, No Time to Die might have a little more wiggle room. Next May features Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Godzilla vs. Kong while June features Jurassic World: Dominion and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. With Dominion having principal photography shutdown for an expanded period, it stands to reason Universal will eventually choose to delay the feature, essentially leaving June wide open for No Time to Die.

Regardless of when the 25th Bond movie is released, franchise star Daniel Craig has confirmed the feature will be his swan song as the iconic character. "This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig reassured of his exit in an interview earlier this year.

He added, "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

Oscar-winner Rami Malek is stepping up to the plate to play the antagonist in No Time to Die and the film features an ensemble cast including Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the film from a script by committee, one that includes Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

No Time to Die is currently set to hit theaters November 20th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.