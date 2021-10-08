James Bond's No Time To Die has put out a new TV spot, which lets fans know - in no uncertain terms - that this film will only be in movie theaters. The James Bond franchise makers don't get all that creative with the captioning, simply stating, "Bond is back. NO TIME TO DIE only in cinemas October." Then again, there's not a lot left to say about No Time To Die, beyond the obvious spoilers buried in the film, whose plot is still very much a mystery. Still, after all the many release date changes, moviegoers probably do need a fresh reminder of when they can see No Time To Die in theaters.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

This 25th James Bond film has had a long, winding, road to get to theaters. The challenges have included getting franchise star Daniel Craig back in the suit as 007 James Bond; finding a director (28 Days Later's Danny Boyle dropped out); and of course, just finding a way to get into theaters, after the seismic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld.

Once this film is out, big changes are in store for the 007 franchise. Amazon now owns James Bond, with presumed plans to do some expansive things with the franchise. However, producers assure fans the theatrical film releases will still continue: “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience," said producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

In addition to the major changes of the Amazon acquisition, there's also the small matter of recasting Bond, since No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's final performance. Right now, the actual James Bond betting odds are favoring Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page to be Craig's successor.

The next James Bond movie No Time to Die will hit theaters on October 8th. It will go to Prime Video after that.