James Bond Actor Shane Rimmer Dies At 89

Actor Shane Rimmer, who has more than 160 credits to his name, has died at the age of 89. Rimmer, who fans will know from multiple appearances in the James Bond franchise, Thunderbirds, and The Amazing World of Gumball, passed away in his home in England (via Deadline), though we do not know the cause of death yet. Rimmer has quite the resume, appearing in the first three Superman films (Superman, Superman II, and Superman III) as well as films like Gandhi, Out of Africa, Reds, Star Wars, Julia, and Dr. Strangelove.

Most will know Rimmer though from his appearances int he James Bond franchise, which included roles in The Spy Who Loved Me, Diamonds Are Forever, and You Only Live Twice. The James Bond account expressed their sadness at Rimmer’s passing, and you can see their tribute to the actor below.

“We are very sad to hear that Shane Rimmer has passed away at the age of 89. Shane appeared in three Bond movies – YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE, DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER and THE SPY WHO LOVED ME. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Rimmer is also well known because of his trademark voice, a voice that brought Thunderbirds’ Scott Tracy to life in the 1960s series.

Our thoughts are with Rimmer’s family at this time.

