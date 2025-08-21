James Gunn Reveals How Many Movies in the Superman Saga (& It’s More Than You Think)

DC Studios’ film slate got off to a strong start this summer with James Gunn’s Superman, which earned positive reviews and has grossed nearly $600 million worldwide at the box office. The movie’s cast was widely considered to be among its highlights, with particular praise being given to David Corenswet as Superman. For many viewers, the actor embodied the Man of Steel, establishing his version of the character as a beacon of hope in the burgeoning DC Universe franchise. Fortunately for those who loved his portrayal, the actor should be sticking around in the DCU for many years to come.

During an appearance on the podcast The Viall Files With Nick Viall (via ScreenCrush), Gunn shed some light on his future plans for Kal-El, sharing how many films there will be in the Superman Saga. “I am like thinking, ‘What is the long-term story I’m telling here? What is the story that I’m gonna tell about Superman over four movies?” he said. This means the DCU’s Superman film series won’t be limited to a traditional trilogy.

James Gunn is Already Developing the DCU’s Next Superman Movie

Shortly after Superman opened in theaters in July, reports stated “a sequel announcement does not appear to be imminent,” even though Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have sequel options on their contracts. However, it seems like Superman will return to the big screen sooner rather than later. Gunn previously shared that he has ironed out the treatment for a Superman follow-up and expressed hope that he’ll be able to begin production in the not-too-distant future.

Gunn has been careful to not call his next movie Superman 2, but he’s maintained that the Man of Steel plays an integral role in the story. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now and no release date has been set. DC Studios will release Supergirl and Clayface next year, and The Batman Part II follows in 2027. It’s been said that DC Studios is targeting 1-2 theatrical releases per year, placing an emphasis on quality over quantity.

It’ll be interesting to see how Superman’s story unfolds over the course of this proposed four-movie series. The first film was very much about Kal-El reconciling with his Kryptonian heritage and discovering his place on Earth. Where things go from there could depend on what transpires in Supergirl. Perhaps Gunn’s next film will see Superman team up with his cousin against a threat like General Zod or Brainiac. Both of those would be fascinating opponents for Superman to face on the next step of his journey, as they could tie into the Kryptonian threads established in Superman.

Of course, fans will be eager to know if the plan calls for Superman to crossover with other notable DC heroes. The Justice League doesn’t exist in the DCU yet, but the team could certainly form at some point in the future. When that happens exactly comes down to how other DCU films progress through development. DC Studios is working on the Batman feature The Brave and the Bold and a new Wonder Woman movie, but there’s no telling when either will be ready to hit theaters. Since becoming DC Studios co-head, Gunn has reiterated no project will begin production until there’s a finished script in place, so he isn’t going to force crossovers just for the sake of them. Gunn’s Superman follow-up seems further along than The Brave and the Bold or Wonder Woman, so for now, Corenswet likely won’t be meeting the other members of the Trinity.