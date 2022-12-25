DC Studios' James Gunn Shares Christmas Photos

New DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is wishing the DC Universe a Merry Christmas! The prolific filmmaker has only been in his new job for a few weeks, but has continuously kept fans updated on all of the DCU happenings through his personal Twitter account. Whether he's teasing the announcement of new DC projects in January or addressing controversial changes such as no Wonder Woman 3 or Henry Cavill returning as Superman, it's been a busy tenure for sure. However, Gunn is staying positively upbeat, especially during the holidays, and he's sharing some of that Christmas joy with his Twitter followers in new holiday photos.

"Merry Christmas!" James Gunn wrote on Twitter. He also included three photos, with two of them featuring himself and his wife, Jennifer Holland posing in front of an oversized Christmas tree. The third photo is DC Universe Christmas art of Superman, Blue Beetle, Aquaman, Robin, Huntress, Doctor Light, and Nightwing in Santa's reindeer sleigh with boxes of presents.

Expect Major Characters in James Gunn's Superman Movie

A brand new Superman movie is in the works, with James Gunn penning the script. Unfortunately, since the movie will feature the early days of the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill will not star in the project. Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet.

Responding to fan questions online, Gunn noted that he's "definitely not doing an origin story" and that in the new Superman movie the character is "not meeting the major characters for the first time, either. He's merely younger." With the tease of "major characters," many fans are wondering if that refers to his fellow Justice League members like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, or his Daily Planet cohorts like Lois Lane, Perry White, and Jimmy Olsen. We're inclined to think the latter since throwing new versions of those characters all into a reboot seems mighty ambitious, especially for a studio that is enacting a 10-year plan.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn tweeted. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."