James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"

Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.

Responding to fan questions online, Gunn noted that he's "definitely not doing an origin story" and that in the new Superman movie the character is "not meeting the major characters for the first time, either. He's merely younger." With the tease of "major characters" many fans are wondering if that refers to his fellow Justice League members like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, or his Daily Planet cohorts like Lois Lane, Perry White, and Jimmy Olsen. We're inclined to think the later since throwing new versions of those characters all into a brand new reboot seems mighty ambitious, especially for a studio that is enacting a 10 year plan.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn tweeted last night. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Ever since Gunn and his collaborator Peter Safran came aboard at DC the main talk of the town has been how the pair are formulating a 10 Year Plan for the DCU, including interconnected movies, tv shows, and even video games, that will tell a large scale story akin to Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga. One of the biggest questions is what pieces from the previous DCEU they intend to keep on the big screen. But with Henry Cavill's Superman out and Matt Reeves' The Batman confirmed to remain its own franchise, fans may not have any concrete answers for a few months.