James Gunn Shoots Down Guardians of the Galaxy Theory of Final Big Easter Egg Being in Brain Scans

✖

As any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan will tell you, it's all in the details. Every film and television series have details and nods and little Easter eggs scattered throughout that send fans hunting to try to put it all together, but even in all of the MCU, filmmaker James Gunn is the master of the Easter egg with some complex and elaborately placed ones tucked into his Guardians of the Galaxy films. While fans have solved most of them, there's one final Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg that has eluded fans for nearly seven years and it per Gunn himself, it remains unsolved despite an impressive new theory.

On Twitter, Marvel fan and YouTuber MasterTainment -- who has previously done a lot of work trying to solve the final Guardians Easter egg mystery -- shared his latest attempt with the suggestion that the missing Guardians Easter egg is a hidden Ego in Meredith Quill's brain scans. In the short video, MT breaks down the various elements in the scan image that correspond to Ego and he makes a solid case for it. It's one of those things that is both really complex and yet feels really obvious if you think about it (as most good Easter eggs do) but unfortunately, while there is something in the brain scans, per Gunn himself it's not the elusive Easter egg.

MT is the greatest. And I don’t want to add to his heartbreak but... no. There was an image in Meredith’s brain scans though - I forgot about it till now - but frankly I don’t know whether it’s still in the movie. My brain is mush from shooting Peacemaker all night in the rain. https://t.co/ZitpGh51Oz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 5, 2021

"MT is the greatest. And I don't want to add to his heartbreak but... no," Gunn wrote. "There was an image in Meredith's brain scans though - I forgot about it till now - but frankly I don't know whether it's still in the movie. My brain is mush from shooting Peacemaker all night in the rain."

So much for that. All disappointment aside, Gunn has said previously that the final Easter egg has been partially solved and while he hasn't specifically explained what part has been discovered -- back in 2017 he explained during a Facebook Q&A that revealing that would be giving away the whole thing -- most of the continued attempts to solve the mystery have centered around Peter's (Chris Pratt) mom, Meredith Quill (Laura Haddock). And while MT didn't solve the final mystery just yet, he did pick up on that something was in Meredith's brain scans -- something that Gunn himself said he had forgotten. It's something, at least.

For now, the hunt continues, as does Gunn's work on another project, The Suicide Squad spinoff series, Peacemaker. Gunn is currently at work on the series, which stars John Cena as the titular character, in Vancouver. It's set to kick off with eight episodes on HBO Max in 2022.

Are you disappointed that the final Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg still hasn't been found? Let us know in the comments.