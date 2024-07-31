James Gunn Celebrates Guardians of the Galaxy’s 10-Year Anniversary

Over the past decade, the Guardians of the Galaxy have gone from obscure comic characters to bonafide household names, thanks in part to their trilogy of films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. On Thursday, August 1st, the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie will be celebrating ten years since it first debuted in theaters, and franchise director and writer James Gunn is addressing the occasion. On Wednesday, Gunn took to Instagram to celebrate Guardians of the Galaxy‘s milestone anniversary, as well as the fact that production on his upcoming Superman movie for DC Studios just wrapped production earlier this week.

“Yesterday Superman wrapped,” Gunn’s post reads. “And today is the ten year anniversary of Guardians of the Galaxy being released in theaters in Europe (we were on the road promoting and freaking out with joy as the reviews rolled in). What a great ten years it’s been. ❤️”

Will There Be a Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

After the culmination of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last year, fans have naturally begun to wonder if a fourth film could potentially be in the cards. It is safe to assume that Gunn will not be directing that project, especially with his new job co-running DC Studios, but he has said for years that he did not have plans to return for a fourth film.

“I absolutely never said I wouldn’t do a Vol 2,” Gunn told a fan in a 2020 Q&A. “As I planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked. I have no plans to do a 4th.”

What Is James Gunn’s Next Movie?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.