James Gunn Thinks The Guardians of the Galaxy "Would Beat the Sh-t Out of The Avengers"

James Gunn is about to begin working on the first major film from he and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, with Superman: Legacy already in early pre-production. Superman: Legacy will mark James Gunn's first major project as DC Studios co-CEO, and it will feature a much younger version of the Man of Steel at the beginning of his career in Metropolis. With Gunn moving to being a full-time co-CEO at DC Studios, that means he's leaving his work with Marvel Studios and the Guardians of the Galaxy behind him. But that doesn't mean that he's done chatting about the Marvel Studios heroes. While making an appearance on his friend Michael Rosenbaum's Inside if You podcast, Gunn revealed who would win in a fight between the Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as who would win between the Avengers and Marvel's team of misfits.

"Listen, I always thought that the Guardians would beat the s**t out of the Avengers easily," Gunn revealed. "Like, it's just they're from outer space. They have technology that is pretty advanced, so it would be hard to beat them."

What is the synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Gunn wrote as well as directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now!

