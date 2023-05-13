Superman Legacy: James Gunn Comments on Casting Speculation

Superman: Legacy director James Gunn commented on the reports of auditions for roles like Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor. The Hollywood Reporter published a piece with a lot of sourcing about different parts in the upcoming DC movie. Their writing has David Corenswet from Pearl as one of popular choices for Clark Kent. Over on the Lex Luthor side of things, Nicholas Hoult of Renfield fame is said to have been strong. And with Lois, there's some indecision, as to be expected with things still so early in development. But, Rachel Brosnahan has made an impression already. However, Gunn says that he will never comment on active auditioning. Because, it's honestly none of our business yet. Check out what else he had to say down below!

Gunn wrote, "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

What Will Superman: Legacy's Cast Look Like?

Previously, when approached on the red carpet by Variety, Gunn talked about what he's looking for in a Superman actor. To be sure, there's a long list of characteristics. But, you can't really blame the director for not completely tipping his hand this early in the process. Fans will know more as he basically announces them. But, reports will surface from time to time.

"It's hard, but we're looking," Gunn explained. "And we actually have some really great choices, which I'm excited about. But it has to be somebody who has all of the humanity that Superman has, but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you want to give a hug."

Here's DC's first syopsis for Superman: Legacy, "Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Who do you think will end up in Superman: Legacy? Let us know in the comments down below!