James Gunn Shoots Down Tom Holland DCU Role Comments, But Fans Have Other Ideas

With the frankly almost absurd success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it should perhaps be no surprise that DC fans are wondering if they could see Tom Holland joining the DCU eventually. In fact, it isn’t even just Brand New Day that makes Holland feel like a no-brainer for James Gunn’s DC movies and shows, as he was also a star in this year’s likewise extremely popular blockbuster The Odyssey. Particularly with the DCU still getting off the ground in many ways, it would make sense for Gunn to want someone like Holland to land a leading role, arguably meaning a built-in fanbase following him (even if there would likely be grumblings about MCU stars joining the DCU, needing new talent to have a shot, etc.).

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Clearly, this is also more than just an idea, as DCU fans are actually asking Gunn these very questions. Just this past weekend, in fact, Gunn took to his Threads account to share that Coyote vs. Acme is “holding strong” at the box office. In response, someone commented, “Will Tom Holland have a DCU role in the future? I can see him as either Beast Boy, Kid Flash, Speedy, Aqualad, one of the Robins, Kyle Rayner, Brainiac 5, or Mon-El.” Gunn’s seemingly dry reply was, “Not sure 30-year-old Tom wants to follow up Spider-Man with Aqualad,” but while that looks to be Gunn shooting down one Holland DCU casting idea, fans are latching onto the fact that he didn’t shut the possibility down overall. Because of that, the comments are full of suggestions about who Holland could play in the DCU—some better than others.

DCU Fans Have Many Ideas for a Tom Holland Role

Unsurprisingly, it took very little time for DCU fans to see Gunn’s reply about Aqualad and jump in with some ideas of their own. One person simply jumped in with, “So….You are not saying no,” which is no doubt a sentiment many in this comment section shared. More concretely, one commenter wrote, “But he might want to follow up Spider-Man with Nightwing,” and another said, “Complete pipe dream, but it’d be super cool if this happened one day,” with two images of Spider-Man and Superman, one in which they looked fairly adversarial, and one in which they seemed to be working together. In response to the latter, someone wrote, “Never say never, there was a time I’d never imagine Spidey interacting with Iron Man or Hugh as Wolverine,” suggesting that others like this idea too.

There were others in the comments who didn’t seem quite so enthused or necessarily genuine in their suggestions, such as one comment reading, “Make him Damien Wayne for s—s and giggles,” and another saying, “Show him the suit. It worked for Vinnie Chase.” Even so, there will always be mixed opinions when it comes to casting decisions, perhaps especially superhero movie casting decisions, and that extends even to a star as popular and successful as Tom Holland. Nevertheless, there is clearly chatter about what Holland’s entry into the DCU could look like, and it’s possible that Gunn has in fact considered this very question himself. Whether we will ever actually see Holland in the DCU, though, of course remains unknown for now.