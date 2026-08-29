3 Years After Being Scrapped, Coyote vs. Acme Just Broke a Box Office Record

Coyote vs. Acme infamously came dangerously close to never seeing the light of day. In 2023, Warner Bros. made the controversial decision to shelve the completed film so they could get a tax write-off. In response to the intense backlash, WB opted to instead shop Coyote vs. Acme around, and Ketchup Entertainment ultimately secured the rights for $50 million. Now that Coyote vs. Acme is out in the world for the general public to see, it’s wild to think that the film was nearly buried in a vault for the rest of time. After receiving widespread critical acclaim, Coyote vs. Acme is now leaving its mark on the box office.

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According to Deadline, Coyote vs. Acme is projected to gross around $14 million domestically in its opening weekend. That would be a new all-time high for Ketchup Entertainment, an indie studio. The previous record for Ketchup coincidentally belonged to another Looney Tunes movie: last year’s The Day the Earth Blew Up.

Coyote vs. Acme Could Top The Odyssey This Weekend

Warner Bros. Pictures

Coyote vs. Acme is expected to be in a close race for second place this weekend with The Odyssey. Christopher Nolan’s fantasy epic is projected to earn about $14.6 million in its seventh weekend. There’s a scenario where Coyote vs. Acme could actually win that showdown; if it’s enough of a draw with families over the next couple of days, Deadline notes the weekend haul could jump to $15 million. Regardless of whether or not it tops The Odyssey, Coyote vs. Acme is set to clear Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars by a fair margin. The legendary director’s post-apocalyptic thriller is tracking to earn just $8 million domestically after receiving some of Scott’s worst reviews in years.

This is a very impressive showing for Coyote vs. Acme. Again, Ketchup Entertainment is an indie studio, so there were limited resources available for marketing and promotion to help raise awareness. The fact that Coyote vs. Acme is estimated to nearly double the debut of The Dog Stars (which has a star-studded cast) is a testament to the passion behind the campaign to save the film. Once Coyote vs. Acme found a new home and secured a release date, people made plans to see it on the big screen. It’s worth wondering how much it could have grossed if it had all of the power of Warner Bros. behind it. WB has more money available for advertising and could have gone all out to generate excitement.

Hopefully, Coyote vs. Acme will have decent legs at the box office. Ketchup was smart to position it in late August, which typically is a quiet period for movie theaters. Outside of holdovers The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day (which have both been playing for weeks and are atypical with their size and scope), there wasn’t much competition, giving Coyote vs. Acme more of a chance to stand out. Early September doesn’t have many high-profile new releases, so if audience word of mouth for Coyote vs. Acme is strong, it could stick around near the top of the charts for the next couple of weeks, putting together a nice theatrical run for itself.

That Coyote vs. Acme was released at all was the ultimate win for all those who campaigned for it, but to see the film earn critical acclaim and post strong numbers at the box office makes the outcome even better. When Looney Tunes fans were advocating for Coyote vs. Acme, they had no idea if the film would be good or not. They were just fighting for the right all artists have to see their work be shared with others. Coyote vs. Acme always had potential to be an entertaining family comedy thanks to its amusing premise, and it’s more than lived up to its promise. Next time WB thinks about shelving a finished movie, they should keep they tale of Coyote vs. Acme in mind.