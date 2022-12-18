James Gunn Shows Off His Certified Fresh Trophy For the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been a big hit with both fans and critics alike, with the Marvel Studios Special Presentation declared "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes thanks to its 93 percent critics score. Now, filmmaker James Gunn is celebrating the Holiday Special's success by sharing the "Certified Fresh" trophy he received from the review aggregator in a new post on social media.

On Twitter, Gunn shared a photo of the trophy captioned with the grinning face emoji. You can check it out for yourself below.

What is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special about?

In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, The Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and set out to Earth to find Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) the best present.Marvel.com previously revealed the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast includes Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn. Maria Bakalova will also make her debut as the voice of Cosmo the Spacedog, and Kevin Bacon will be appearing as himself.

"The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life," Gunn recently revealed to RadioTimes.com. "It's totally ridiculous, and every day we can't believe that we're making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it."

"And it's out pretty soon," Gunn pointed out. "You know, it's out this Christmas. It's not like people have to wait that long."

Does Santa appear in the Holiday Special?

No, Santa does not make an appearance in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, with a vast majority of the plot concerning the team's cosmic kidnapping of Kevin Bacon. Some viewers had speculated that a Ravager briefly shown in the third act of the special was actually Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, as Santa Claus or otherwise, but that has since been debunked by Hamill's own son. To an extent, the Holiday Special does pay homage to Santa's Marvel roots, however — but through lyrics to its original song, "I Don't Know What Christmas Is."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

