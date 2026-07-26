James Marsden Says Avengers: Doomsday “Turned Up the Volume” on Cyclops Compared to X-Men Movies [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s no secret that the X-Men are a major part of Avengers: Doomsday, with several favorites making their first return to the screen since Fox’s X-Men franchise wrapped up its run. For several of them, this is the opportunity to really get their due, and that couldn’t be more true for the man known as Cyclops, who will once again be played by James Marsden. From the looks of the first trailers, it seems like this is the Cyclops we’ve been waiting to see for years, what fans can expect from his MCU debut.

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When asked if there was a moment in Doomsday that gets Cyclops the moment he deserves, Marsden said, “Well, the moments I can talk about are probably the moments from the trailer, which is a pretty epic shot. You know there’s a great cover of Cyclops in one of the comics where he’s on his knees and just unleashing his full optic blast, and that was pretty special, pretty cool scene to shoot, so, it doesn’t get much more Cyclops than that,” Marsden said. “The first movie was so long ago, and there were was so many characters being introduced, and you know, everybody shined, but I feel like we just turned up the volume on this one quite a bit.”

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This Is The Cyclops Fans Have Wanted For Years

Image via Marvel

Marsden’s Cyclops made his debut in the first X-Men movie, but even over the course of three different films, it never felt like the character had the chance to really command the spotlight or get his big moment. That was especially true of X-Men: The Last Stand, which relegated him to a far too brief role before having him exit the franchise altogether.

While Jackman’s Wolverine had the chance to move into spinoffs and ultimately two huge films for the character in Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine, Marsden’s Cyclops has never returned, but that’s all changing with Doomsday, and from the early footage, this version is the one we’ve been wanting to see for years.

Not only is this Cyclops wearing the beloved ’90s costume, but he’s an absolute powerhouse, as the footage shows Cyclops unleashing some epic optic blasts towards an unknown opponent, which footage leaks suggest are Sentinels. The new LEGO set also shows Cyclops piloting a Quintet, so it seems he has an even bigger role to play in the battle against Doctor Doom, and as a longtime Cyclops fan, this looks like Scott Summers’ time to shine on the biggest stage. The foundation was always there, but now it feels like Marsden really gets to run with the role, and that’s music to our ears.

Whether or not Marsden’s Cyclops continues after Secret Wars remains to be seen. While a full recasting is expected for the MCU X-Men moving forward, you just never know who may stick around.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.

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