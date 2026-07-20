7 Female X-Men Kevin Feige Needs to Include in the MCU (Including a Mandatory Omega-Level Mutant)

There are several great female mutants that Kevin Feige needs to include in the X-Men’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The controversy started recently when Feige made a comment about the perceived lack of female characters in the MCU. When asked about getting more female-led projects, Feige said that there are a lot of great female characters. He then said, “Some of my favorite female characters are in a group called the X-Men, and the X-Men are coming up very, very soon.” The controversy came with the idea that Feige hinted that the only new female characters coming were in the X-Men.

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However, taking what he said based on only his words, it sounds like there will be some great female Marvel characters headlining the X-Men movies and the upcoming world of mutants in the MCU. That would be incredibly exciting, and there are seven great female mutants ready to join the Marvel movie world.

7) Emma Frost

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The first big name is someone who has already been rumored for the cast. While Emma Frost started out as a villain in Marvel Comics, she has been a hero, or at least an antihero, for decades now. Despite this, she has only appeared once in the movies, and that was a disappointing turn in X-Men: First Class. There was also a character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine that had an “Emma-type” character, but it wasn’t her. Emma Frost has never once been done right in an X-Men movie.

However, there are now rumors that Margot Robbie might be up for the role of Emma Frost in the MCU’s X-Men reboot. Based on Robbie’s age, especially compared to Sadie Sink, who might play Jean Grey, Frost will be older and more in line with Professor X and Magneto. That could make her a teacher at the Xavier Institute, and if that is the case, this could finally provide the Emma Frost that X-Men fans have been waiting years for.

6) Psylocke

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Psylocke was in one X-Men movie, and while she looked perfect, it wasn’t a good introduction to the popular X-Men hero. She was in X-Men: Apocalypse as one of Apocalypse’s Horsemen. While Olivia Munn looked fantastic as Psylocke, and the costume was perfect, the MCU needs to do the actual character right and bring her back as part of the X-Men when they reform in the new universe.

However, Marvel also has to tread carefully. This can’t be the Betsy Braddock version of Psylocke, where she shared a body with Kwannon. This version of Psylocke needs to straight-up be Kwannon, and she needs to be there in all her glory and with all her power and might. She has telepathic and telekinetic Omega-level powers, and if they bring her in young like the rest of the main X-Men, it could be great to see her come into her own as part of the team.

5) Magik

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Magik previously appeared in The New Mutants, and while that movie was a commercial and critical disappointment for Fox, one thing that wasn’t disappointing was Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance as Magik. She was spot-on perfect as Illyana Rasputin, and it would be great to see Marvel reach out and bring her back, although there is a chance that Marvel wants to ignore that movie’s existence altogether.

Since Colossus is in the world of Deadpool, it wouldn’t be hard to add in the relationship with his sister and have her utilize all her powers, from her stepping discs to the powerful use of magic from the Limbo world. Magik has become a spectacular character in the comics, and bringing that into the new X-Men world in the MCU could help create a character who could become a quick fan-favorite. Whether it is Taylor-Joy or a new actress, the character of Magik needs to be in the MCU.

4) Kitty Pryde

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If Magik is in the MCU, her childhood friend and bestie Kitty Pryde needs to be there as well. Pryde was in the X-Men movies, played by Elliot Page in the original trilogy. However, the movies need to do a lot with her character to help her rise into the powerful hero the comics have allowed her to become. She is a strong and powerful leader, someone who doesn’t take grief from anyone, and a hero who is secure in who she is.

The entire idea of the X-Men and mutants in general is that they are an allegory for everyone who faces bigotry and hatred in the world, whether that is based on skin color, sexual orientation, or nationality. This was something Chris Claremont hammered into his decade-long run with the team. That, in more recent years, led Kitty to become more than the youngest member of the team, and a girl who had a crush on Colossus. Instead, she became Kate Pryde, became part of the LGBTQ+ community, and became as close to Emma Frost as anyone, which led to her rise in confidence. This is the Kitty Pryde the MCU X-Men needs.

3) Jubilee

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Now, since Kate Pryde would be a fully developed mature character, that opens the door for Jubilee to do what she does best. If there is anyone who was done wrong in the Fox X-Men movies, it was Jubilee. She appeared in one movie, as a student in the prequels who went to the mall with her fellow X-Men, scenes that were dwindled down to nothing. This seemed ridiculous on many counts since Jubilee was one of the most popular X-Men members in X-Men: The Animated Series, and the movies treated her like an afterthought.

She was one of the X-Men’s most annoying characters when she showed up in the comics, an immature teenager who acted spoiled and self-absorbed. However, thanks mostly to her friendship with Wolverine, she matured over time and became a fan-favorite underdog hero, offering youth and optimism to a team that often saw the worst in humanity. The new X-Men could use a character like Jubilee.

2) Polaris

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Magneto is supposed to be in the new X-Men movies, possibly played by Adam Driver, and this opens the door for his daughter to also appear. Of course, this is not the Scarlet Witch, who isn’t Magneto’s daughter, but Polaris. She is someone who hasn’t appeared in any of the Fox X-Men movies, and it is more than time that she finally debuted on the big screen.

Magneto might not be one of the X-Men fighting, as he is likely either going to be a mentor or he will rule his own group of mutants away from Xavier’s school. In either case, Polaris could be there by his side, no matter which side that is on, before she finally becomes a member of the X-Men. She is a near-Omega-level mutant with the same powers as her dad, but her powers are limited by her own self-doubt and mental health issues. The MCU needs to have some new heroes, and Polaris could be a perfect addition.

1) Storm

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The good news is that Storm is coming to the new X-Men team at the MCU, and the rumors indicate Storm will be the most powerful of the new members of the mutant team behind only Jean Grey. This is great news for several reasons. The biggest of which is that Storm has never been done right in X-Men movies. Halle Berry played her in the first X-Men trilogy, but that wasn’t anything like the majestic Storm from the comics. She returned in the prequels as one of Apocalypse’s Horsemen. Never once has the true goddess of the X-Men appeared in a way that she deserves.

The best news is that Storm will also appear in Black Panther 3, which makes sense considering her marriage to T’Challa in the comics. She should never once play second fiddle to the king of Wakanda (if they recast T’Challa for the next phase), but she never did in the comics either. Storm is a powerful warrior, and she is a powerful hero, and this gives the MCU a chance to finally give her the respect she deserves.

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