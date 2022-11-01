Morbius Embraces "Morbin' Time" in Marvel Happy Halloween Trailer

The "Morbin' Time" craze continues as Marvel wishes everyone a Happy Halloween. Morbius, She-Hulk, Werewolf by Night, and more are getting into the Halloween spirit in a new trailer. Marvel Studios released its first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, just in time for the Halloween season, featuring a darker corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Centered on Jack Russell's Werewolf by Night, the Special Presentation also introduced characters such as Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing, helping to grow the supernatural corner of the MCU. It's only fitting that these characters, including Sony Pictures' Morbius, come together for a "Morbin' Time" party.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jennifer Walters kicks things off by answering the door for some Trick or Treaters. However, before she can hand them any candy, She-Hulk requires they sign waivers and forms for allergies, etc. Ant-Man is up next, passing out CHOColossal Bars. From his miniature vantage point, the candy bars are actually colossal in size. Loki poses as his brother Thor to deceive Trick or Treaters, and WandaVision stars Scarlet Witch and Vision are together to hand out a basket full of fruit. At least, that's Vision's agenda. Scarlet Witch uses a hex to quickly change the fruit to some delicious candies and chocolates.

Captain America is dressed as a cowboy, and while he talks to some kids off-screen, a horse walks into the frame in the background. The horse is quickly revealed to be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-leads Winter Soldier and the new Captain Americain disguise. Last but certainly not least, Morbius is playing DJ for "Morbin' Time" and begins spinning some dancing music for Elsa Bloodstone, Ghost Rider, Nico Minoru, Doctor Strange, and Werewolf by Night. Blade, Man-Thing, and Mephisto also join in on the dance floor.

Werewolf By Night Teases Future Marvel Crossovers

Werewolf by Night has been touted as a "complete standalone entity" within the MCU. That said, that doesn't mean he won't cross over with the greater universe eventually. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero, Werewolf by Night executive producer Brian Gay noted that this is an "unpredictable" character within the MCU.

"He is unpredictable. I don't know that he is anyone's ally in the sense that I think Jack just views it as a part of him," Gay said. "Many of our heroes view their powers as a calling or as something to step up or they get this. And Jack is just that's who he is. That's who he is as a person. And he probably knows he's a little special, but he probably doesn't think he's that special. There's a difference there of how he's just like, this is who I am and this is how you should see me."

When asked if fans can expect to see Werewolf by Night on a future roster, Gay pointed to the monster not necessarily being high on some Marvel mock draft boards.

"Who's to say, I'm not sure if anyone would readily approach him and be like, come join my team. He's a little ferocious."