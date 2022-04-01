Jared Leto Surprises Morbius Discord Community At Screening

Jared Leto surprised a bunch of Marvel fans in the Morbius Discord community at a screening that was held in Los Angeles on preview night. Photos of Leto’s surprise appearance at the screening are now going viral, as Morbius fans were thrilled to the Oscar-winning actor in the flesh – before he consumed so flesh and blood onscreen as Marvel’s Living Vampire. Check out photos of the event below. It’s actually an image that’s filled with some fun Easter eggs – including one guy who apparently brought his Yorkie dog along with him!

Discord is a messaging/social media platform that allows people to organize themselves into easily-managed communities where they can discuss shared interest subjects and organize events. So basically, this Morbius screening is Discord basically doing what it does best.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jared Leto and Sony Pictures will likely need all the promotional boosts they can get. Morbius has been crushed by critics, achieving one of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores for a modern comic book movie. The abysmal reviews aren’t being balanced by any positive word-of-mouth from fans; leaked spoilers about Morbius’ post-credits scenes are outright angering a lot of Marvel fans. That’s all to say: there’s little motivation for audiences to turn out in droves to see this flick. Maybe Leto can do a multi-city tour on opening weekend – if people think he could show up in any theater, anywhere, they might gamble on a ticket.

