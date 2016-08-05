Jared Leto Teases Joker’s Outfit From Batman: The Killing Joke

Jared Leto just posted a new image to Twitter and Instagram, which has fans speculating that he could be hinting at a famous scene from Batman: The Killing Joke occurring in Suicide Squad. The image appears to be of Leto's shadow, and the actor is sporting a rather unusual hat.

Leto is wearing a hat that is reminiscent of the hat that The Joker wore in Batman: The Killing Joke when he shot Barbara Gordon. While it's difficult to tell just from a shadow, it also looks like Leto might be wearing a short sleeve shirt and shorts just like Joker wore during the famous scene from The Killing Joke.

Of course, it's also possible that Leto is just out for a walk in the sun, and by sheer coincidence chose to wear a hat similar to the Joker's hat in The Killing Joke.

Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on August 6, 2016.