Jared Leto Teases Joker’s Outfit From Batman: The Killing Joke
Jared Leto just posted a new image to Twitter and Instagram, which has fans speculating that he could be hinting at a famous scene from Batman: The Killing Joke occurring in Suicide Squad. The image appears to be of Leto's shadow, and the actor is sporting a rather unusual hat.
Leto is wearing a hat that is reminiscent of the hat that The Joker wore in Batman: The Killing Joke when he shot Barbara Gordon. While it's difficult to tell just from a shadow, it also looks like Leto might be wearing a short sleeve shirt and shorts just like Joker wore during the famous scene from The Killing Joke.
August 10, 2015
Of course, it's also possible that Leto is just out for a walk in the sun, and by sheer coincidence chose to wear a hat similar to the Joker's hat in The Killing Joke.
Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on August 6, 2016.