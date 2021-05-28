Jared Leto's Joker Joins Zack Snyder's Justice League Reshoots

✖

After last appearing in Suicide Squad and being replaced by Joaquin Phoenix, it looks like Jared Leto will once again return to play the Joker to reprise his role in Zack Snyder's Justice League for HBO Max. Leto famously played a very different version of the Clown Prince of Crime from what fans were used to, though the scenes in David Ayer's Suicide Squad were mostly cut out of the final picture. Now he'll play opposite Ben Affleck's Batman once again, giving fans another opportunity to see what could have been had this duo remained a fixture of Warner Bros. big screen plans.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Leto will play Joker in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League. This possibly will tie in Ayer's take on Suicide Squad, which Zack and Deborah Snyder produced and was meant to build off the events in Justice League before both movies were affected by studio interference.

The report also states that reshoots are currently taking place, with actors Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, and Ray Fisher currently on set. There's no word yet about how long the additional filming will go on, but that there will be extensive production work before the release date in 2021.

Leto's Joker was referenced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with the inclusion of Robin's desecrated costume, spraypainted with a taunt from Batman's nemesis. This made it seem like Joker has already murdered the Boy Wonder, and the costume serves as a tribute and reminder to Bruce Wayne in the Bat Cave. Leto debuts as the Joker in Suicide Squad in the opening montage, revealing how Joker leaves Harley Quinn to die after being chased by Batman — this ultimately leads to Margot Robbie's Harley joining Task Force X.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has made it clear the version released in theaters is not his own take of the movie, mirroring Snyder's own issues with the theatrical cut of Justice League. Ayer has spoken at length in recent weeks about how much his edit differed from the one that's seen the light of day.

There's no word yet on when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max, but the project is supposed to hit the streamer sometime in 2021. With Leto's return and Ayer's recent comments, many fans wonder if he'll receive his own re-release of Suicide Squad more in line with his vision.