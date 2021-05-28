Zack Snyder's Justice League Gets New Working Title

✖

Zack Snyder’s Justice League got a brand new working title this week. According to Production Weekly, the highly-anticipated HBO Max project will be known as Project 166. It’s entirely possible, that Warner Bros. might unveil another new moniker for the second version of Justice League. Back at DC FanDome, the schedule for the event ended up reading The Snyder Cut of Justice League. So, anything and everything is possible as evidenced by the entire situation surrounding how the movie got to this point. In a definite highlight of 2020 for comic book movie fans, Warner Bros. unveiled Zack Snyder’s Justice League. With that announcement, a years-long campaign came to fruition after a ton of doubt that it would ever happen.

In a previous interview, Snyder talked about the eventual runtime of the project, “I have famously teased the runtime at... 214 minutes... Now in its current state, it's going to end up being longer than that yet. So exciting to be bringing all this new material to the fans - they get to see all these crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that's going to be really exciting for everyone."

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely also talked about the possibility of a different moniker for Zack Snyder’s Justice League before DC FanDome.

“Warner Bros. and HBO Max haven't announced anything official regarding the name of the movie, at least not since the art reading "Zack Snyder's Justice League" was unveiled when it was announced,” he explained. “There's potential that things could change and the title could be changed yet again before it debuts on HBO Max. That said, the Twitter account is officially verified, meaning it's the real deal, and it goes by The Director's Cut. That's about as official as it gets at the moment.”

“Snyder's original vision for Justice League was altered when he stepped away from the project and Joss Whedon took over, leading to a disjointed film that most people had a hard time getting behind. Fans have spent the past couple of years calling for Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut, hoping to see what the director had originally planned. That's what we're getting on HBO Max next year,” Ridgely continued. “This new film will be much longer than the one released in theaters. Snyder has mentioned in the past that his cut would be 214 minutes long, but it's turning out to be even longer than that.”

