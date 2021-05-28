Zack Snyder's Justice League: Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, and Ray Fisher Have Reportedly Started Filming

✖

After years of speculation, the elusive "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is officially on the way, with the alternate cut of the film set to arrive in 2021. Zack Snyder's Justice League was initially confirmed to be a reality earlier this year, and we're gradually getting details surrounding the four-hour miniseries -- especially as production on it has officially begun. In a recent report confirming that Jared Leto's Joker will be appearing in the new cut, The Hollywood Reporter revealed multiple members of the project's cast have already begun filming new scenes, including Batman actor Ben Affleck, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, and Mera actress Amber Heard.

This news will definitely excite those who have been eager to see the Snyder Cut, and will surely fuel speculation as to what new scenes are being completed. Affleck and Fisher were already confirmed to be among the actors included in these new reshoots, with a report suggesting as much last month. We do know that Cyborg had a much more substantial role in Snyder's original vision for the project, and it's safe to assume that some of these reshoots will encompass parts of those sequences.

"Zack probably shot enough footage in the first film to make like two movies out of," Fisher said in an interview in 2018. "He definitely had a whole, I believe, a trilogy in mind, with respect to Justice League. And if his vision had sort of come to fruition, Cyborg would have probably been one of, if not the most powerful, metahuman in the entire canon, in the film universe."

In terms of Heard, it has also been revealed that Snyder's version of the film was supposed to include more of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman interacting with the forces of the Seven Kingdoms undersea, including a scene with Willem Dafoe's Vulko. While Heard did briefly appear in the theatrical cut of Justice League, it definitely seems like there's more that fans have yet to see.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will also star Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut in 2021 exclusively on HBO Max.