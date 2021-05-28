Zack Snyder's Justice League: Geoff Johns and Jon Berg Will Not Serve as Producers

✖

Big news about Zack Snyder's Justice League AKA the Snyder Cut was released today as the announcement came in that Jared Leto will be reprising his role as the Joker in the movie's reshoots. The news also included the announcement that Ben Affleck (Batman), Amber Heard (Mera), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) have all started filming. In addition to these cast announcements, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Geoff Johns and Jon Berg and will not serve as producers on the Snyder Cut.

According to THR's sources, Berg and Johns, who oversaw the theatrical release of Justice League's reshoots when Joss Whedon took over for Snyder, will not have their names in the credits.

"Sources close to Berg and Johns have confirmed the duo’s intention to remove their names from the Snyder Cut since they did not work on this version and are no longer studio executives," THR writes. "The sources also say the move pays respect to Snyder’s creative vision and the additional photography shoot."

Their source claims this decision is not related to Fisher's ongoing Justice League dispute. Fisher and the cast claim they had been abused by Warner Bros. management during the reshoots overseen by Whedon.

"To date, the 'independent' firm hired by @wbpictures has conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR," Fisher tweeted last month. "They’ve also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top level executives...Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit @wbpictures’ false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard!"

Last week also saw a first look at the movie's reshoots. Cinematographer Fabian Wagner recently shared an image of blue screens being assembled on a soundstage, teasing that the reshoots are about to be underway. HBO Max executives have confirmed that the streaming services plans to spend around $30 million to finish the movie.

"...it isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," former HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt explained earlier this year. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it and it’s complex including…new VFX shots, it’s a radical rethinking of that movie and it’s complicated and wildly expensive... I’ll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set an official release date but is expected sometime next year. The theatrical release of Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.