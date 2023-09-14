Jason Momoa Stands Alone in New Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Poster

Jason Momoa is front and center on a new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom poster. The brand-new trailer for the DC Comics movie debuted this morning and there's a brand new image of Aquaman to go along with it. As far as superhero movie posters go, this one is keeping it to the absolute basics. Momoa stands in the middle of the seas amid two crashing waves. Up top, some ominous words say "the tide is turning." All of this marketing around Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom seems to be indicating that the sequel will be ramping up the seriousness for the DC hero. In the new trailer Black Manta has mounted a formidable assault against the ruler of the oceans.

There's been so much conjecture about this movie as its been moved multiple times first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then because of schedule swapping and reshoots over at Warner Bros. Discovery. But, fans finally have an idea about what the story of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is actually about. With Jason Momoa back on the water for another installment, it will be interesting to see if the DCEU's swan song sends this incarnation out on a good note or if there are choppy waters ahead after the performance of The Flash and Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Check out the poster for yourself down below!

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The Stakes Are Higher In Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Black Manta is much more prominent in the advertisements for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Yahya Abdul Mateen II's character was present in the first movie, but he's been moved up to primary antagonist this time around. Director James Wan told the press today that having Black Manta be a more imposing threat in the second movie was always the plan. Having Momoa face off against one of the character's iconic foes just makes a ton of sense all the way around.

"If you're an Aquaman fan or know the world, Aquaman, you obviously know that Black Manta is a big nemesis of Aquaman, Arthur Curry himself," Wan explained. "And my plan with the first movie was always to kind of set up the relationship with him. He was kind of like a glorified side character in the first one but that was going to be okay because we knew that the second movie was where we're ultimately going to go into with him in a much bigger role."

"Manta basically, at the end, after the first movie, he is on this relentless quest to basically want to kill Arthur Curry or just destroy everything that Arthur has built," Wan recalled, before teasing what is to come. "And so he's been searching nonstop for ways to do that. And in his search, I mean, without giving too much away here in his search to try and fix the power suit that he had in the first movie that was all banged up and destroyed, he stumbles across something much bigger. And I'll just leave it at that."

What Will Come After Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom?

(Photo: DC/Warner Bros. a)

With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the reins at DC Films, a lot of fans wonder about Aquaman's future. It's pretty clear from the ending of The Flash that the reality that viewers have been used to for the past decade is not going to be the main continuity going forward. Despite those concerns, James Wan already has some other stuff in mind for Aquaman if he's given the opportunity to keep telling stories in this world after Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

"What I can speak to that is the Jason Momoa story, definitely, as Aquaman definitely has more places to go, and yes," Wan told the collected press. "When we get to the end of this... The answer is yes. I don't know how to answer that without giving things away, because where we go at the end of this movie, it does tee up something bigger... Not bigger but it does tee up a direction for that story, and I don't want to speak to that just because it's the end of the movie."

What Is Jason Momoa Up Against In Aquaman 2?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which arrives in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta , and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman . Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan , with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick . Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

