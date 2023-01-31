James Gunn and Peter Safran Address Jason Momoa Lobo Rumors

Tuesday was a huge day for DC fans with DC Studios unveiling the first details of their upcoming slate of movies and HBO Max shows. Over recent months, the future of the franchise has been the topic of a lot of discussion, speculation, and rumors regarding what characters — and actors — will appear in the new era of the DC Universe. Among those discussions has been Aquaman star Jason Momoa's future and now, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are addressing the rumors about Momoa and if Lobo is in his future.

During a presentation to members of the media announcing the first portion of the slate, Gunn and Safran were asked if Momoa would be playing multiple characters in the new DC Universe — a rumor that had surfaced in recent months along with rumors that the actor could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. According to Gunn, however, Momoa will not be playing two characters.

"Jason will not play two characters despite what you guys might think," Gunn said, before adding that she's "really happy" with the actor.

Safran went a little further, suggesting that things are still undecided about several things — including a third Aquaman film — but that there are no plans for the actor to play two characters.

"It's too early. Listen, he definitely… Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy, in his own mind," Safran said. "But listen, he loves Lobo. He's been very clear about that, too. He's never going to play two characters, but no decisions have been made."

"We'll figure it out after Aquaman 2," Gunn added.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

The initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

