Jason Universe: New Friday the 13th Announcement Isn’t What Horror Fans Wanted

Like the muck-covered corpse of Jason Voorhees emerging from the waters of Crystal Lake for a final scare in 1980’s Friday the 13th, the hockey-masked, machete-wielding killer has a habit of popping up when you least expect him. Days after Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake began filming for Peacock, franchise rights owners Horror, Inc. has set another forthcoming installment in the Jason Universe.

“Sweet Revenge,” a blood-soaked short-form vignette from horror filmmaker Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn, V/H/S/85), is set to premiere on YouTube later this summer as “the centerpiece of the franchise’s bold 45th anniversary campaign.”

First announced by Variety, the Jason Universe: Sweet Revenge vignette is sponsored by Angry Orchard Hard Cider. “Fans will drop into a chilling weekend in the woods filled with blood-soaked surprises only Jason can deliver,” according to the description.

Nelson is writing, directing and producing the Friday the 13th/Angry Orchard collab, which the official Jason Universe social media account teased with a first look on Instagram (see it below).

Although a new Friday the 13th movie is as far out as 2027, Sweet Revenge gives fans a little taste of Jason in action ahead of the small-screen Peacock series Crystal Lake.

“I am so grateful that the team at Horror, Inc. saw something in ‘Sweet Revenge’ and wanted it as a part of the Jason Voorhees story!” Nelson said. “And to think 30 years ago I was trying to secretly watch these movies on VHS when no one was looking. To have the opportunity to write and direct one of these stories is surreal – not to mention having an amazing team led by Chad Villella and Brianna Lee Johnson help me bring it to life! Not only is the vignette a new take on the beloved IP, it is a comforting, gory hug, reminding us why we fell in love with these movies. Much gruesome fun awaits you!”

Added Friday 13th LLC’s Marc Toberoff, who oversees the Jason Universe with Friday the 13th franchise creator Victor Miller and Horror, Inc.’s Robert M. Barsamian and Robert P. Barsamian: “Jason has always been a force in pop culture, and the 45th anniversary felt like the perfect moment to do something truly unexpected. Partnering with Horror, Inc. and Angry Orchard who share our passion has opened up a new way to engage fans. It’s exciting to see the franchise evolve with such creativity while staying true to what makes Jason iconic.”

JASON UN1V3RSE’S REDESIGNED JASON VOORHEES BY GREG NICOTERO

“We were beyond excited when Mike Nelson came on board and Angry Orchard sponsored production to help us bring this to life in a wickedly unexpected way,” Horror, Inc. chief marketing officer Sheri Conn said. “Even in a short vignette, Nelson will masterfully capture our shared vision–honoring the heritage of the franchise while delivering something fresh and thrilling for a new generation.”

Sweet Revenge will premiere on the official Jason Universe YouTube channel later this summer. Jason Universe previously unveiled the new mask and logo in a teaser featuring music by Friday the 13th franchise composer Harry Manfredini and the redesigned Jason Voorhees by Greg Nicotero (Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday).