Friday the 13th Movies Teased After 16-Year Absence, as New Jason Voorhees Redesign Revealed

Fans of the Friday the 13th franchise and its hockey mask-wearing icon rejoice, because it certainly seems as though another movie could be right around the corner. One week after they debuted the official logo for the Jason Universe, Horror, Inc. has revealed what fans can expect the newest incarnation of Jason Voorhees to look like. The new take was co-designed by Greg Nicotero, the special effects legend known primarily for zombie projects such as George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead (where he worked under Tom Savini, who designed the Jason of 1980’s Friday the 13th and killed him off in 1994’s Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter) and The Walking Dead, on which he also frequently served as director.

It’s a design that should please fans of the franchise. Especially those who look at the first four installments as classic installments of horror cinema.

What Does Horror, Inc.’s Jason Look Like?

horror, inc.

This is a leaner and less deteriorated Jason than the one seen in Kane Hodder’s four films, physically more in line with the one seen in Friday the 13th Part III, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, and the 2009 remake. That’s the last time we’ve seen Mr. Voorhees on the big screen, and 16 years is a long wait. All signs are pointing to the wait having been worth it.

Those at Horror, Inc. are keen to stay true to the franchise’s roots in their upcoming multi-platform reboot of the IP. As Horror, Inc. president Rob Barsamian put it, “We strive to maintain Jason’s original essence, while continuing to move toward the future with a defined look and feel that takes Jason into his next chapter. We’re also working with both familiar and fresh franchise voices to strike that balance.

So how did this new design come to fruition? In Barsamian’s words, “We gave Greg our new 13-hole mask and worked together on this full-body look that embodies classic Jason. He’s a strong, towering, and terrifying slasher with a machete, his weapon of choice.

Friday the 13th LLC’s Marc Toberoff added, “It’s incredibly exciting to bring Jason Voorhees back into the lives of fans in such a bold and fresh way. We’re thrilled to be working alongside Horror, Inc. on this next chapter of the franchise and Jason’s legacy, and we share their passion. Together, we’re making sure this return delivers everything longtime fans have been craving—while opening the door for an entirely new generation.”

The Jason Universe officially launches with Crystal Lake, starring Linda Cardellini as Jason’s eventually beheaded mother, Pamela Voorhees. But the Jason Universe won’t stay on the small screen, as Horror, Inc. chief marketing officer Sheri Conn said, “We’re listening to fans and actively developing a slate under the Jason Universe banner that spans new movies, gaming, immersive experiences, collectibles, and more. Our film franchise is one of the most enduring horror properties in cinematic history, and we’re actively reimagining what the next chapter—and the slasher genre overall—can become.”

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Friday the 13th franchise.