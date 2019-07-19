Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Poster Released

Kevin Smith fans have been eagerly anticipating his upcoming film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, not only because it’s his first feature film in three years but also because it’s his first return to his View Askewniverse series of film since Clerks II in 2006. The filmmaker surprised fans earlier this week by debuting the first trailer for the film, confirming the return of a number of frequent collaborators, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and, of course, Jason Mewes. Following the release of the trailer, the filmmaker took to Twitter to debut the first official poster for the film.

The #JayAndSilentBobReboot Roadshow kicks off in October but tickets are on sale NOW! Come watch the flick with me and @JayMewes at a theater near you! We’re adding cities all the time so keep checking back if you don’t see your state represented yet! https://t.co/YobqQOqCXt pic.twitter.com/2hNq8szUsq — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 19, 2019

“The [Jay and Silent Bob Reboot] Roadshow kicks off in October but tickets are on sale NOW!” the filmmaker shared. “Come watch the flick with me and [Jason Mewes] at a theater near you! We’re adding cities all the time so keep checking back if you don’t see your state represented yet!”

To learn more about the event and to grab your tickets, you can head to rebootroadshow.com.

The upcoming release of the film not only appeases fans, but also Smith himself, who previously revealed he, after suffering a near-fatal heart attack, regretted that his last film was potentially 2016’s Yoga Hosers.

“When I had the heart attack and I was on the table they were like, ‘You might die,’” Smith shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I was actually okay with that. I was like, I’ve had a great life. The only regret I had was, ‘Man, I wish I had gotten to make Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, because now the last movie I ever made was Yoga Hosers. F—!’ But I did get to make Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and now I feel like, well, if this was it, if I never got to make another movie — or if the heart came back and was like, ‘Aha!’ and f—ing finally killed me — I’d be okay with this being the last movie.”

Stay tuned for details on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot before it hits theaters on October 15th.

