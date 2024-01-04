Jenna Ortega in Talks for Team-Up With Taika Waititi in Next Movie Klara and the Sun

Wednesday and Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega might be joining another major project. On Wednesday, a new report from Jeff Sneider revealed that Ortega is in talks to star in the next movie from Thor: Love and Thunder and Next Goal Wins director Taika Waititi, which is titled Klara and the Sun.

Klara and the Sun is a film adaptation of Never Let Me Go author Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 bestselling novel of the same name. The Klara and the Sun film is reportedly in development at Sony's 3000 Pictures imprint, with Dahvi Waller penning the original draft of the screenplay.

EXCLUSIVE: I'm told that JENNA ORTEGA is in talks to star in @TaikaWaititi's next film KLARA AND THE SUN for Sony's 3000 Pictures. A red-hot scoop only available to paid subscribers of my newsletter...https://t.co/vpIrQejjRN pic.twitter.com/o1Nj4wML9M — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) January 4, 2024

What Is Klara and the Sun About?

Klara and the Sun follows Klara, a robot girl created to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely. This is the story of how she tries to save a family of humans she lives with from heartbreak. Producers on the project will be Waititi, Garrett Basch, and David Heyman for Heyday Films. Ishiguro will executive produce.

"I think I've always been drawn to – you know, throughout my career to narrators who are, in one way or the other, quite a bit on the outside," Ishiguro explained in an interview with NPR. "But Klara was especially interesting for me because she doesn't bring any baggage with her. It's not like, you know, she has her value system which kind of clashes with what she finds. She's like a tabula rasa at the beginning, and she's quite childlike and very open. And so that was – you know, it's not just the way, the very restricted way, in which she actually reads the world that appealed to me. I wanted some of that childlike freshness and openness and naivety to survive all the way through the text in her. I wanted her to remain, like, a very optimistic character who has a childlike faith in the presence of something good and protective in the world, even as she learns all these other things, darker things about the human world that she occupies."

What Is Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie About?

Another high-profile project Waititi is attached to is a new standalone Star Wars movie, which does not currently have a release date but is still being developed at Lucasfilm. Very little is known about Waititi's plans for the film, other than that he believes it is "gonna piss people off."

"I've got a really good idea for it," Waititi explained in an interview last year. "It's just as with all films, it's this middle part. You're like, 'What's going to happen?' And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you're like, 'Well, I guess they can't meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.'"

What do you think of the latest update surrounding the movie adaptation of Klara and the Sun? Do you hope Jenna Ortega joins the upcoming movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!