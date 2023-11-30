Scream 7: New Report Suggests Jenna Ortega Departure Wasn't Over Scheduling Issues

A wicked web continues to be weaved around the development of Scream VI, with new reports pointing to a change in the reasoning behind Jenna Ortega's departure from the franchise. Hours after it was revealed Spyglass fired Melissa Barrera from Scream VII, news surfaced suggesting Ortega was leaving the property as well. At the time, it was said Ortega wouldn't be able to appear in the film because of scheduling conflicts with Netflix's wildly popular Wednesday Season Two. Now, it's said that's not the case at all.

A new report from THR says Ortega instead left after she and her team were unable to strike a new deal with Spyglass executives. The actor had been paid sums in the six digits for her two previous appearances in Scream pictures so far, and her team was reportedly looking for a pay raise into the seven figures. Neither Ortega or her team have issued an official statement on the matter.

The seventh film in the franchise will be directed by Christopher Landon, and it's expected a new script will be written from scratch after the project's latest cast shuffles.

The situation mirrors that of Neve Campbell, the former Scream start who left after 2022's Scream 5 due to not receiving equal pay with her costars.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell previously told Deadline of her Scream exit. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream."

She added, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Scream V and Scream VI are streaming on Paramount+. Scream VII is in development and has yet to set a release date.