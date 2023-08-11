New Jenna Ortega Movie Finestkind Reveals First Look

Wednesday and Scream star Jenna Ortega is about to star in a surprising new film. On Thursday, it was announced that Finestkind, a new film starring Ortega, will have its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Finestkind film is written and directed by L.A. Confidential and Mystic River's Brian Helgeland, and also stars Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, and Tommy Lee Jones. The film is expected to debut on Paramount+ at a later date.

Finestkind takes place in New Bedford, Mass., which is the biggest commercial fishing port in the U.S. Finestkind follows two brothers (Foster and Wallace) from opposite sides of the tracks, who are reunited as adults over one fateful summer. When desperate circumstances force them to strike a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate, a young woman (Ortega) finds herself caught in the middle. Along the way, sacrifices must be made, and bonds between brothers, friends, and a father (Jones) and his son are put to the test.

🚨JENNA ORTEGA 🚨



The World Premiere of Brian Helgeland’s FINESTKIND stars Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Tommy Lee Jones, and Ortega as a team who tread dangerous waters after their debts start piling up, in this new crime drama. #TIFF23 https://t.co/vVONYDPS2d pic.twitter.com/FWi2RQaRBE — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 10, 2023

What Are Jenna Ortega's New Movies?

In addition to Finestkind, Ortega has also been confirmed to star alongside Paul Rudd in A24's Death of a Unicorn, which has been given permission to continue filming even amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes. She is also expected to star in the highly-anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice, and will reportedly play the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz.

"I only know if I'm making a film when I'm actually on the set shooting," Beetlejuice director Tim Burton teased in an interview late last year. "I try to go back to the root of everything. It springs from a seed and then it grows, rather than out of these statements. I am working on ideas and things but it's all very early days. We'll set how it goes. How's that for a none answer?"

Is Wednesday Renewed For Season 2?

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that Wednesday has been renewed for a sophomore season on the platform, with Ortega set to reprise her role as the titular Addams Family character.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally," showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar explained in an interview last year. "That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

What do you think of the first look at Jenna Ortega's new movie? Will you be tuning in to Finestkind? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!