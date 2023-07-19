Death of a Unicorn Starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega to Continue Filming Despite Actors’ Strike

Last week, SAG-AFTRA announced that they would be going on strike, joining the Writers Guild of America in their ongoing strike after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed. Production on all major film productions has already ceased, but it seems that due to a stipulation in contract terms, some indie films can continue production. According to Variety, one of the major films that can continue production is A24’s upcoming film Death of a Unicorn, which will feature Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as a father and daughter. Death of a Unicorn will be directed by Alex Scharfman, who will also pen the script, and is expected to begin filming in Hungary soon.

Not much is known about the plot of the film, but it is said to follow a father and daughter who run over a unicorn on their way home. According to a spokesperson for the studio, A24 is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Meaning that they should be allowed to move forward with shooting their indie films. No one knows how long both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes will go on, so the news that these low-budget productions can go forward is pretty good news.

“Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator stated during a press conference when the strike was announced. “During our nearly century long existence we’ve fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers.”

Death of a Unicorn doesn’t currently have a release date. Stay tuned for more updates on the SAG-AFTRA strike as we learn them.

