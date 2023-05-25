New No Hard Feelings Trailer Starring Jennifer Lawrence Released

No Hard Feelings's latest trailer shows off more of Jennifer Lawrence's latest movie. In the film, Lawrences's character gets hired to date a couple's teenage son. The kid is a little bit of a late bloomer and it's up to her to bring him out of his shell. 19-year-old Percy is anything but expected though and it feels like Lawrence's Maddie is surprised by the young student's depth. The first trailer surprised ton of viewers as Matthew Broderick plays one of the parents. (Apparently a lot of viewers were unaware the star would be rocking longer grey hair. But, that makes a ton of sense as we're a couple of decades on from Ferris Bueller everyone…) Check out the new trailer for No Hard Feelings down below!

Here's how Sony Pictures describes No Hard Feelings: "Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, R-rated comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher."

"Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all."

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Control of Her Career Again

It's been a while since those Hunger Games days for Lawrence. A lot of fans were concerned when she made the decision to step away from the spotlight for a while. She's back filming projects and its a joyous occasion for those viewers. But, the actress admits that the whole ride has not been exactly a piece of cake. An earlier Oscar win and the success of the Hunger Games franchise led her to feel like she was losing control of her own career. Now, Lawrence feels like she's getting some control back after a long period where it felt like it was out of her hands. During the London Film Festival's "Screen Talk" series, she explained the path moving forward.

"I think I lost a sense of control," Lawrence began. "Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision because I had no idea what a huge movie star does next or what Katniss Everdeen should do after this... When I reflect now, I think of those following years as just kind of a loss of control and then a reaction to try to get back. I'm so happy that I eventually, finally, in my late 20s kind of just stopped and made some major changes, and I got the voice in my head back. Now, it feels personal to me for the first time in a long time."

Will you be checking this comedy out? Let us know in the comments!