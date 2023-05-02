First Gran Turismo Movie Trailer Released by Sony

The first trailer for Sony's Gran Turismo live-action movie has released, offering a deeper look at the PlayStation adaptation. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse at some of the cars that will appear in the movie, as well as an idea of the narrative. In an interview with Empire last month, director Neill Blomkamp teased that the movie will feature "bloody intense" racing, as well as "character work that propels the movie." Today's trailer offers a good idea how Gran Turismo will balance these elements, and the split focus viewers can expect to see.

The first trailer for Gran Turismo can be found below.

Gran Turismo is set to release in theaters on August 11th. The movie is releasing at a time when video game adaptations are seeing a lot of success in Hollywood, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie has now made more than $1 billion at the box office. Unlike Mario, Gran Turismo is not technically based on the game itself, but actually the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough. Mardenborough started out as a fan of the PlayStation video games, but ended up becoming a professional racing driver.

In the film, the role of Mardenborough will be played by Archie Madekwe, who will star in the film alongside David Harbour. Harbour has also teased big things from the movie, telling Collider last year that Gran Turismo will have a "visceralness to this movie, to this video game world that is so cool."

The Gran Turismo franchise has been one of PlayStation's most successful, first appearing back in 1997. One of the biggest appeals for any video game adaptation is seeing the source material on the big screen, and that's part of why The Super Mario Bros. Movie was so successful. Gran Turismo has never offered much in the way of narrative, which required Sony to go a different way when adapting the film. Whether this adaptation will appeal to fans of the series remains to be seen, but the first trailer certainly looks promising!

Do you plan on checking out the Gran Turismo movie? What did you think of the film's first trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!