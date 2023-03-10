No Hard Feelings Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Fans LOVE Seeing Her Comedy Return

The first trailer for No Hard Feelings arrived today, providing a new look at the upcoming blockbuster comedy film. At the center of No Hard Feelings is Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, who will be making one of her first theatrical appearances in several years. While there's already a lot to talk about with regards to No Hard Feelings, from its unconventional premise to Matthew Broderick's hair, one thing has become buzzed about — the notion of seeing Lawrence in a comedy.

In the time since No Hard Feelings' trailer debuted, fans took to social media to share their pleasant surprise around the idea of Lawrence getting to showcase her comedic chops.

What is No Hard Feelings about?

No Hard Feelings is set in Montauk, New York, where Maddie (Lawrence) answers a Craigslist ad that was placed by a mother for someone to date her son, Percy, before he enters college. The film also stars Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Andrew Barth Feldman. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing and John Phillips is executive producing.

No Hard Feelings is one of Lawrence's first projects following her hiatus from screen acting, which occurred after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix. She then appeared in Netflix's Don't Look Up, and will star in the Apple TV+ drama Causeway last year.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

