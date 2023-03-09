No Hard Feelings Trailer Stuns Fans With Matthew Broderick's Hair

No Hard Feelings has a brand new trailer and fans can't get over Matthew Broderick's hair in the movie. The actor plays an older gentleman in No Hard Feelings and his hairstyle reflects that point in his life. If you ever thought Broderick would be dashing with grey hair slicked back, then you have come to the right place. Jennifer Lawrence's character has been enlisted to "date" the couple's teenaged son. But, this is a comedy, so not everything is as it seems. There's a ton to like about No Hard Feelings as it features a genre that hasn't seen as much time at the multiplex anymore. So, seeing fans so talkative about this project can be quite a treat. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

Here's how Sony Pictures describes No Hard Feelings: "Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher. On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. Written by Gene Stupnitsky & John Phillips."

