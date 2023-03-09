No Hard Feelings Trailer Stuns Fans With Matthew Broderick's Hair
No Hard Feelings has a brand new trailer and fans can't get over Matthew Broderick's hair in the movie. The actor plays an older gentleman in No Hard Feelings and his hairstyle reflects that point in his life. If you ever thought Broderick would be dashing with grey hair slicked back, then you have come to the right place. Jennifer Lawrence's character has been enlisted to "date" the couple's teenaged son. But, this is a comedy, so not everything is as it seems. There's a ton to like about No Hard Feelings as it features a genre that hasn't seen as much time at the multiplex anymore. So, seeing fans so talkative about this project can be quite a treat. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!
Here's how Sony Pictures describes No Hard Feelings: "Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher. On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. Written by Gene Stupnitsky & John Phillips."
Were you surprised by Broderick's new hair? Let us know down in the comments!
Had to do a double-take
OMG is that Matthew Broderick as the dad? I had to watch it twice. #nohardfeelings https://t.co/2CtmKxGfvH— Nina Snyder (@nsnyder_writer) March 9, 2023
Will be seated
i will watch this for Jennifer Lawrence and also for Matthew Broderick's haircut https://t.co/ZvSGYRPHiP— Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) March 9, 2023
No one was ready
Was not prepared for what Matthew Broderick looks like here https://t.co/A83v2NpwYx— yassifying my child to maintain their anonymity (@therealaaronk) March 9, 2023
You're not alone
I had to IMDb to figure out this is Matthew Broderick. I like to think the mullet is what threw me off. pic.twitter.com/EDcITz9iZ2— Allan “Is THIS my last tweet?” Mott (@HouseofGlib) March 9, 2023
A lot of possibilities here
Matthew Broderick as the dad, Jennifer Lawerence being hot and this actually looks hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 I will be there! https://t.co/s5o9WN3U5p— ✨03-10-23✨ (@A_F_R_O_D_I_T_E) March 9, 2023
Thank goodness
I saw Matthew Broderick was trending but he's not dead.. I found the perfect gif which expessed my emotions. pic.twitter.com/Pi1vm4XDIn— Australian Open (@AussieOpen2024) March 9, 2023
Will be a wild time
here's a look at laura (and matthew broderick) in the trailer for "no hard feelings" which premieres in june 16th! pic.twitter.com/CmbhGmDQt8— 💭 (@thinkerbenanti) March 9, 2023
Quite a difference
I am digging Matthew Broderick’s look pic.twitter.com/z2kN0Gix1T— Nate, #1 Dirty Ho Fan (@hollowchatter) March 9, 2023